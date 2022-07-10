Sunny and warmer for Sunday. High 85, upper 70s lakeside. E 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and comfortable. S 10-20 mph Lows near 70, a bit cooler away from the lake.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Monday will see increasing clouds, humid, and breezy. Chance of PM t’storms. Some could be strong to severe. W 10-20, G30 mph. Highs near 90

Extended outlook calls for a return to sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon and temps in the seasonal mid to low 80s each afternoon. Temps get warmer towards the end of the week into the upper 80s to near 90. Next chance for rain after Monday looks to be next Saturday.