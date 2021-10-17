Sunny Sunday; Pleasant, mostly dry for start of the week

Sunny skies for Sunday and a bit warmer.

Air quality in the Good category for Chicago and the Midwest.

Winds 10-15 mph. High of 66 degrees expected.

Sunday night will see clear skies and sunset just after 6 p.m.. Overnight lows a bit warmer.

Winds 10-15 mph. Lows near 50, warmer near the lake

Monday will be mostly sunny. SW 5-10 mph. Highs near 70

Extended outlook calls for pleasant and dry conditions for most of this week. Chilly mornings and warm afternoons in the low 70s in the middle of the week.

Next shot for rain looks like a chance of showers Wednesday night through most of the day Thursday.

Normal high/low for this part of October is 63/46