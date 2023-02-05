CHICAGO — It’s a sunny Sunday in Chicago with our second day of sunshine in a row. We’ll experience some gusty winds of NW 15-25 mph. High: Near 40

Clouds will decrease going into nighttime, it will get chillier. Winds will go down with NW 5-10 mph. Low: 27

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Monday’s forecast is looking cloudier, milder with gustier winds of 30-35 mph. Temperatures will rise close to 43.

Extended outlook has some rain showers moving late Monday into the first part of Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday even warmer in the upper 40s and a slight chance a few of us could hit 50 in southern Chicagoland. Chance of steady light rain moves in late Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 40s. A soggy Wednesday night and first part of Thursday. Thursday the rain eases up and highs get into the lower 40s. A bit chillier on Friday into Saturday with highs in the mid to low 30s and chance of rain/snow mix or some light snow.