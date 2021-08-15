Sunny Sunday and mild start to the work week

Sunday set to be mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 80, cooler by the lake in the mid to upper 70s.

Moderate air quality with winds E 10-15 mph.

Water temperatures in Lake Michigan in the low 70s.

Beach day! Water temperatures getting into the lower 70s now that we're in mid-August. These next few weeks will be the annual peak temps for our Lake Michigan waters. #ILwx #INwx @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/0ewOmPqN22 — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) August 15, 2021

Mostly clear Sunday night with mild weather and winds E 5-10 mph. Lows near 60, cooler outlying areas in the 50s.

Monday will slightly warmer and mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s, upper 70s by the lake

Extended outlook has the Chicago area on track for a mid-week warm up. Both temps and humidity levels will be on the rise towards the middle of the week. Chance of afternoon showers/t-storms returns by Wednesday afternoon.