CHICAGO — Chicago is heating up this weekend, with temperatures expected to be in the high 80s and low 90s.

Crowds are returning to Chicago beaches and pools as COVID-19 restrictions loosen, with the city slated to fully reopen a week from Friday. Safety remains a concern for public health officials as crowds return to the water, with officials urging people to wear sunscreen and be careful near the lake in the event of high waves.

For the latest weather update, visit wgntv.com/weather.