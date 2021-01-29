Potential for significant weekend snowstorm; Winter Storm Watch issued

Cold temperatures and sunny skies throughout the day Friday precede a potentially significant winter storm in the Chicago area, with 6 to 10 inches of snow possible by Monday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued to take effect late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for Chicago and virtually all of northern Illinois and Indiana, along with portions of southern Wisconsin.

Increasing cloudiness is expected throughout Friday evening, with lows ranging from the upper teens to low 20s throughout the area.

Winds are expected to increase Saturday, with a chance of snow late in the day, though more likely to begin Saturday evening.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected Saturday night with wind gusts up to 35 mph with significant snow accumulations likely.

Temperatures will remain in the low 30s throughout Saturday, with a high temperature of 32 on Sunday. Some lingering lake effect flurries are expected Monday morning.

