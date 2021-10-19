Sunny, mild on Tuesday with mostly clear skies

Mostly sunny and mild on Tuesday. Breezy at night. SW 10-20, G25 mph. Air quality good to moderate around Chicagoland. High: 73

Tonight: Mostly clear. Sunset just after 6 p.m. SW 10-15 mph. Lows near 50, 40s in the suburbs

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with evening showers and thunderstorms. SW 15-25, G30 mph. High 74

Extended outlook calls for seasonably cooler temp starting on Thursday with some on/off showers.

Friday and Saturday are trending back to dry with some scattered showers and seasonal temps around 60 for Sun/Mon. Normal high/low 61/41.