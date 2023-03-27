Tuesday: Partly sunny High: 46  Lakeside: 42.

Tuesday Night: Partly to Mostly cloudy Low:  33.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of rain and snow.  Type of precipitation will hinge on temperatures as a cold front passes through the area, Breezy WNW winds gusting to 25 mph    High: 47 Lakeside: 41.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy Low: 28.

Thursday:  Increasing clouds and winds, SSE winds become breezy with gusts up to 20 mph.  Scattered showers become possible in the afternoon. High: 53.

Thursday night:  Mostly cloudy, breezy, 70% chance of showers, some thunderstorms possible Low: 51.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, Breezy, rounds of showers and thunderstorms very likely. Chance of rain 90%.  Could see the first 60 degree temp this year. High: 63.

Friday Night:  60% chance of showers in the evening, 40% chance overnight, Breezy and cloudy. Low: 38