Sunny but cool weekend ahead, temperatures rise into the 90s next week

CHICAGO — An isolated shower is possible in some spots early Thursday night, otherwise things become clear and cooler.

Sunshine is coming Friday, but some mixed clouds will develop as it turns breezy and noticeably cooler in the afternoon and evening, particularly along Lake Michigan.

There’s chance of an isolated shower or two inland in the afternoon. Highs will be around 72 degrees with mid-70s possible more inland, but temperatures drop to near 60 degrees along Lake Michigan by nightfall.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy, and cool for the season as highs only get up to 62. Temperatures could reach 68 inland, but will be closer to mid-50s along the lake.

Sunday will have a generous amount of sunshine but be comfortably cool with highs near 66 degrees. Some temperatures in the low 70s are possible well inland.

Next week starts mostly sunny with highs in the 70s, and temperatures continue to warm through Thursday, with highs in the 90s possible.