Some great weather in store this Sunday!

A surface cold front is sweeping through and will have a fairly pleasant impact on northern Illinois. We’ll see humidity decrease and temperatures below average to near normal.

Much of the area will be in the upper 70s with a few spots expected to hit the low 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies and some breezy conditions with winds out of the northwest.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

This comfortable weather sticks with us on Monday. Looks like the start of the week will be dry, sunny, and a general relief from the heat we’ve seen.

Warmer air starts to filter back into the forecast on Tuesday and we’ll start a steady climb. Temperatures expect to reach back into the low 90s by Thursday.