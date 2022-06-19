Sunday will see lots of sun. It start to get warmer inland and cooler by the lake. S 5-15 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High of 83

Sunday night will be mostly clear and pleasant. SW 5-10 mph Low 64

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Monday will be hotter and sunny. High of 93 is expected.A bit cooler lakeside. SW 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook calls for the next heat wave to peak on Tuesday with temps in the mid to upper 90s and mugginess returns too.

Slight chance of Tuesday evening t’storms but only about 20-30% coverage of the area– so most of us stay dry.

We’re not as hot to finish out the week. Highs in the mid to upper 80s wth some isolated t’storms.

Next weekend getting back towards low 90s.