CHICAGO – The Saturday Forecast is looking mostly sunny & milder with southwest winds10-15 mph, 20 mph gusts. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High 45

Saturday night: Mostly clear and not very cod. Low winds, low: 35

Sunday morning starts off sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon, Southwest winds from 5-10 mph with a high of 48.

Extended outlook call for mid-March like temps to continue into the beginning of the week with highs near 50. The first of two storms this coming week arrives Tuesday evening into Wednesday with some rain. The second weather system looks to arrive Thursday with rain/snow mix changing to some snow as we see some significantly colder temps on Friday.