Saturday starts out sunny and mild and a high of 76.
Cooler near the lake. NE 5-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago.
Saturday night will remain clear and be seasonally chilly. NE 5-10 mph
Sunday will see lots of sun. It will get warmer inland and cooler by the lake. S 5-15 mph
Highs mid 80s
Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog
Extended outlook calls for another spell of hot weather with 90s returning on Monday. We look to peak our heat in the upper 90s on Tuesday with mugginess coming back too.
Summer begins officially on Tuesday at 4:14am. Not as hot on Wednesday / Thursday as some possible t’storms come back into the forecast each afternoon into the weekend with highs only in the upper 80s to low 90s into next weekend.