Saturday starts out sunny and mild and a high of 76.

Cooler near the lake. NE 5-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago.

We've got some high swimming risk for today due to strong waves of 3-6' and possible rip currents too through this afternoon. Our water is still dangerously chilly for long periods of time with Cold Water Shock and Cold Water Fatigue still possible. #ILwx #INwx @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/pSzOyMkcvo — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) June 18, 2022

Saturday night will remain clear and be seasonally chilly. NE 5-10 mph

Sunday will see lots of sun. It will get warmer inland and cooler by the lake. S 5-15 mph

Highs mid 80s

Extended outlook calls for another spell of hot weather with 90s returning on Monday. We look to peak our heat in the upper 90s on Tuesday with mugginess coming back too.

Summer begins officially on Tuesday at 4:14am. Not as hot on Wednesday / Thursday as some possible t’storms come back into the forecast each afternoon into the weekend with highs only in the upper 80s to low 90s into next weekend.