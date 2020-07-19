Sunday Severe Weather Reports

11:10AM…50 mph winds at Romeoville, Will CO

11:15AM…52 mph winds at Shorewood, Will CO

11::19AM…Transformer down in Lockport (Will CO)

11:38AM …65 mph winds 3 miles SW of Midway Airport

11:40AM…3.06-inches of rain at carbon Hill (Graundy CO)

11:25AM…%2 mph winds at Papineau (Iroquois CO)

11:49AM…Large tree branch down in Lisle (DuPage CO)

11:52AM…Large trees down in Channahon (Woill CO)

Noon CDT…86 mph winds at 4 miles SW Bailey’s Corner (Jasper Co IN)

12:07AM…3.25-inches of rain at Oak Forest (Cook CO)