Sunday: Overcast with snow/rain showers. Getting a bit breezy in the afternoon. SSE/SSW 10-20 mph. High: 37

Sunday night is looking cloudy with a few snow showers & breezy. 1″ or less accumulation. W 10-20 mph with a low of 29. We are expecting snow showers Monday and colder weather. WNW 15-25, G30 mph with high of 32.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

We might have seen some snow but the current ice on the Great Lakes even less this week with only 8.8% surface coverage. Hardly any in Lake MI at all, none on the #Chicago shore where water temps are at 39 degrees.

Extended outlook calls for some sunnier days for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs getting on Tuesday into the mid to upper 30s– and Wednesday into the upper 40s with increasing clouds late in the day. Rain returns on Thursday with some mild temps in the mid to low 50s. Temps crash on Friday with rain/snow showers and temps falling into the 30s in the afternoon for St. Patricks’ Day night.