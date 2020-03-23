Sunday/overnight snowfall topped-out at 6.2-inches in Minooka

Snow began to spread over the Chicago area from the south during the afternoon yesterday and continued overnight. Greatest amounts were recorded southwest of Chicago in Grundy County with 6.2-inches at Minooka and 6.0-inches at Morris. The city of Chicago averaged between 3.5 and 4.5-inches. In general amounts peaked along and south of Interstate-80 and tapered off to the north and south with an inch or two in far northern locations along the Illinois-Wisconsin border and southernmost counties like Iroquois, Ford and Benton, IN.

Following are the top snowfall totals in inches for each of the counties under the Chicago National Weather Service area of responsibility…

Cook

Oak Lawn…4.5

Palos Park…4.3

Park Forest…4.2

Will

Peotone…5.3

Wilmington…5.0

Mokena…4.9

New Lenox…4.9

DuPage

Medinah…4.6

Downers Grove…4.4

Roselle…4.0

Kane

Geneva…4.5

St. Charles…4.0

Sugar grove…4.0

Elburn…4.0

Lake

Buffalo Grove…4.6

Highwood…3.8

McHenry

Wonder Lake…2.6

Cary…2.3

Dekalb

Somonauk…5.0

Cortland…3.5

Grundy

Minooka…6.2

Morris…6.0

Carbon Hill…5.3

Coal City…5.1

Ottawa…4.9

Kankakee

Herscher…3.5

Winnebago

Rockford…2.0

Boone

Capron…0.8

Ogle

No report…estimate…1.5 to 2.0

Lee

Amboy…2.5

Livingston

Chatsworth…1.0

Ford

No report..estimate…1.0

Iroquois

Ashkum…2.0

Lake, IN

Munster…3.8

Hobart..3.0

Merrillville…3.0

St. John…3.0

Porter, IN

Hebron…3.9

Chesterton…3.5

Valparaiso…3.5

Jasper, IN

DeMotte…4.3

Wheatfield…3.2

Newton, IN

Mt. Ayr…1.7

Benton, IN

No report..estimate…0.5 to 1.0