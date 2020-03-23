Sunday/overnight snowfall topped-out at 6.2-inches in Minooka

Snow began to spread over the Chicago area from the south during the afternoon yesterday and continued overnight. Greatest amounts were recorded southwest of Chicago in Grundy County with 6.2-inches at Minooka and 6.0-inches at Morris. The city of Chicago averaged between 3.5 and 4.5-inches. In general amounts peaked along and south of Interstate-80 and tapered off to the north and south with an inch or two in far northern locations along the Illinois-Wisconsin border and southernmost counties like Iroquois, Ford and Benton, IN.
Following are the top snowfall totals in inches for each of the counties under the Chicago National Weather Service area of responsibility…
Cook
Oak Lawn…4.5
Palos Park…4.3
Park Forest…4.2
Will
Peotone…5.3
Wilmington…5.0
Mokena…4.9
New Lenox…4.9
DuPage
Medinah…4.6
Downers Grove…4.4
Roselle…4.0
Kane
Geneva…4.5
St. Charles…4.0
Sugar grove…4.0
Elburn…4.0
Lake
Buffalo Grove…4.6
Highwood…3.8
McHenry
Wonder Lake…2.6
Cary…2.3
Dekalb
Somonauk…5.0
Cortland…3.5
Grundy
Minooka…6.2
Morris…6.0
Carbon Hill…5.3
Coal City…5.1
Ottawa…4.9
Kankakee
Herscher…3.5
Winnebago
Rockford…2.0
Boone
Capron…0.8
Ogle
No report…estimate…1.5 to 2.0
Lee
Amboy…2.5
Livingston
Chatsworth…1.0
Ford
No report..estimate…1.0
Iroquois
Ashkum…2.0
Lake, IN
Munster…3.8
Hobart..3.0
Merrillville…3.0
St. John…3.0
Porter, IN
Hebron…3.9
Chesterton…3.5
Valparaiso…3.5
Jasper, IN
DeMotte…4.3
Wheatfield…3.2
Newton, IN
Mt. Ayr…1.7
Benton, IN
No report..estimate…0.5 to 1.0