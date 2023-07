After record-setting rains poured down from the skies across Chicagoland Sunday, drier conditions are arriving overnight.

Sunday night: Rain subsides and will be replaced by mostly cloudy conditions as temperatures drop into the mid-60’s over night.

Monday: Sunshine and mid 80-degree temperatures return, as Chicago is looking at a high of 85 Monday with an overnight low of 61 and not a rain cloud in sight.

More Info: WGN Weather Center