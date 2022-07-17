Morning showers and decreasing clouds start Sunday. Chance of afternoon showers are possible in southern Chicagoland. High 79, cooler by the lake. NE 10-15 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland.

Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. N 5-10 mph. Low 66

Monday will be mostly sunny and getting hotter and muggier by the afternoon. W 5-10 mph that will turn SW by the afternoon. High 88

Extended outlook calls for some heat and humidity this coming week. Highs on Tuesday will get close to 90 with heat index temps in the mid to upper 90s. Tuesday evening and night has a slight chance of isolated t’storms. Storms that do form could be strong to severe.

Next shot for showers and storms looks like Friday night into most of the day on Saturday.