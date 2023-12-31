Sunday: Winter Weather Advisory until noon. Some freezing drizzle is changing over to some light snow this morning. Cloudy, breezy & bursts of light snow. WNW 10-20 mph. High: 34

Sunday Night: Overcast, breezy & periods of light snow tapering off late. NNW 5-10 MPH

Temp around midnight 32 degrees. Low: 25

Monday: Partly sunny, gusty & seasonally chilly. NNW 10-15 MPH & gusty. High: 36

Extended outlook calls for more clouds on Tuesday with temps getting close to 40. This will likely be our warmest day this week. Cloudy skies on Wednesday with a chance of some light snow by the afternoon/evening with highs in the mid 30s. Partly sunny and 33 for Thursday and mid 30s for Friday.