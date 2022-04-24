Today: Mostly cloudy & gusty with isolated showers & thunderstorms. SW winds 20-30, G40 mph

Falling temps this afternoon from the mid 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of evening showers & thunderstorms. W winds 10-15 mph

Low: 50



Monday: Clouds & some sun. Breezy NW winds 10-20 mph deliver cooler than normal temps.

55, cooler by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for a return to a cooler than normal temps in the mid to lower 50s with overnight lows in the mid to low 30s. A threat of frost is possible away from Chicagoland on Tuesday our coldest morning. That will also be our chilliest afternoon this week with highs only near 50. We warm up late-week back to seasonal norms in the low to mid 60s as we get into the last days of April.