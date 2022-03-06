Sunday Forecast: Wind Advisory in effect until 9 a.m., partly sunny skies

Sunday Forecast: Wind Advisory in effect until 9 a.m., partly sunny & windy in the morning. W winds 20-30 mph, gusts 40-50 mph

Air quality is in the Good category around Chicagoland. High: 47

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds, rain/snow mix late changing to snow overnight. N winds 10-15 mph, Low: 31

Monday Forecast: Morning snow & steady temps in the mid 30s. Some afternoon clearing. N winds 10-15 mph. High: 37

The extended outlook looks seasonally chilly for the middle of the week, with highs Tues./Wed. in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Increasing clouds on Thurs. and a chance of some rain/snow mix late Thurs. to become some light snow on Friday. Next weekend we go back in the freezer with highs only around 30 and lows in the teens.