Sunday Forecast: Wind Advisory in effect until 9 a.m., partly sunny skies

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday Forecast: Wind Advisory in effect until 9 a.m., partly sunny & windy in the morning. W winds 20-30 mph, gusts 40-50 mph
Air quality is in the Good category around Chicagoland. High: 47

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds, rain/snow mix late changing to snow overnight. N winds 10-15 mph, Low: 31

Monday Forecast: Morning snow & steady temps in the mid 30s. Some afternoon clearing. N winds 10-15 mph. High: 37

The extended outlook looks seasonally chilly for the middle of the week, with highs Tues./Wed. in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Increasing clouds on Thurs. and a chance of some rain/snow mix late Thurs. to become some light snow on Friday. Next weekend we go back in the freezer with highs only around 30 and lows in the teens. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News