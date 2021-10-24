Sunday Forecast: Wet and windy with cooler temps

Sunday Forecast: Heavy rain at times with isolated thunderstorm possible. Increasing winds E 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 35 mph. Flash flood watch begins at 4p and goes through Monday morning. High: 53

Sunday night: Heavy rain at times, slight chance of thunderstorm. Winds E 10 to 20 mph, gusts 30 to 40 mph. Wind Advisory starts at midnight, goes until 7a on Monday. Low: 49.

Monday: Steady rain tapers off, gusty E/NE winds remain with gusts up to 50 mph possible in the morning. A few lake effect showers are possible into the afternoon, high of 53.

Extended Outlook: Rain breaks off a little bit on Tuesday and most of Wednesday, but showers and breezy conditions likely for end of week as temperatures approach seasonal norms of upper 50s.

