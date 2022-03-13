Sunday Forecast: Warmer and breezy, high of 50

Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, warmer and breezy conditions with gradual warmup throughout morning and early afternoon hours. High: 50
Sunday Night: Increasing clouds, quiet with light winds. Low: 34
Monday: Mostly cloudy skies, warmer conditions with gusty winds. High: 56
Extended outlook calls for a brief cool-down on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s before unseasonably warm temperatures move in for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday before cooling down to the low 50s by next weekend.