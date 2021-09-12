Sunday Forecast: Warm and humid, partly cloudy skies

Sunday Forecast: Partly cloudy skies with more clouds up north. A bit cooler than Saturday but still humid, with SW winds at 10-15 mph. Air quality is moderate to good throughout the area. Highs in the mid 80s, not much cooler near the lakefront.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds, mild and muggy conditions. Sunset just after 7 p.m. with NE winds 10-15 mph. Slight chance of non-severe showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night into first part of Monday. Lows near 70, cooler in the suburbs.

Monday forecast: Chance of early showers and thunderstorms, mostly up north. Partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s, near 80 by the Lake.

Extended outlook: Hazy sunshine on Tuesday with warmth continuing as temperatures approach 90 in the afternoon. Cooler and more comfortable temperatures are expected by Wednesday and Thursday before another warmup by next weekend with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.