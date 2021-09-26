Sunday Forecast: Warm and breezy conditions with sunny skies

Sunday Forecast: Warm and mostly sunny with some increasing clouds by the afternoon. Breezy with SW winds 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Air quality good for Chicago with highs near 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear with sunset around 6:45 p.m. with SW winds 10-15 mph. Low of 62, 50s in the suburbs.

Monday: Unseasonably warm with high clouds and hazy sunshine, SW winds 10-15 mph. High of 83.

Extended Outlook: Unseasonably warm with highs 5 to 10 degrees above the normal of 72. Continued dry weather ends a dry September for Chicagoland.