Today: Increasing clouds & unseasonably chilly. NE winds 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago. High: 44, upper 30s by the lake.

Tonight: Chance of rain/snow to periods of all-snow overnight. Minor slushy accumulations at most. E winds 10-15 mph

Low: 35

Monday: Snow/rain to all rain showers & gusty. S 15-25, G35

High 43, cooler by the lake.

The extended outlook calls for a return to temps in the 50s by Tuesday. A chance of showers on Wednesday into early Thursday. We’ll be in the 60s for Thu/Fri with a chance of some Friday showers. Saturday we could see temperatures much warmer than normal as highs could spike into the mid to upper 70s.