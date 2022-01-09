Sunday Forecast: Thawed areas freeze again, temps in the teens

Sunday Forecast: Clearing skies & falling temps. NW winds 15-25 mph, G30 mph

Mid teens by the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear evening, increasing overnight clouds. W winds 10-15 mph

Lows 5-10

Monday Forecast: Brief AM snow with minor accumulations of less than an inch, then clearing skies & very cold. NW 10-20 mph

Highs in the lower teens.

Extended outlook calls for very cold temps overnight into Tuesday with dangerously cold wind chills. Tuesday looks sunny with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We warm up into the upper 30s by Wed/Thu in the afternoons. Friday and Saturday have a chance of precipitation. Friday evening it’s more a rain/snow mix and Saturday looks a bit more snowy.