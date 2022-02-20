Sunday Forecast: Temps in mid 40s, mild and mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny and windy conditions Sunday. Wind Advisory 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Winds: SW 25-30, G45 mph. Air quality is in the moderate for northern Chicagoland up to Milwaukee. Elsewhere, air quality is Good. High: 46.

Increasing clouds tonight and not as cold. Winds: SW 10-20, G30 mph. Low: 33.

Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, PM rain showers developing. Far north this could be freezing rain/sleet. Winds: E 5-10 mph. High: 42.

The extended outlook calls for falling temps on Tuesday. More sunshine on Wednesday with highs only in the 20s. Some snow possible for late Thursday into Friday morning. Next weekend is trending towards dry and sunny with highs near 30 lows in the teens. Normal high/low for this part of winter is 37/23.