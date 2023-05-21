Sunday: Mostly sunny with a bit more haze. Air quality is Moderate today in Chicagoland. W 5-10 turning NE in the afternoon. Highs inland near 80, upper 60s lakeside.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. SE 5-10 mph. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday: Hazy sunshine & warm, except near the lake. E 5-10 mph. High: 79

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for more lots of May sunshine the rest of the week. Temps stay in the low 80s Wed, but cool off a bit on Thu to near 70. Temps rebound back to near 80 into Fri/Sat.