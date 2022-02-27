Sunday Forecast: Sunny start with afternoon clouds, high of 39

Sunday Forecast: Sunny start with some afternoon clouds & milder conditions. NW winds 10-15 mph. Air quality is Good to Moderate around Chicagoland today. High: 39
Sunday Night: Mostly clear and seasonably cold. N winds 5-10 mph. Low: 26
Monday Forecast: Warmer with sun & clouds. S winds 10-15 mph. High: 44
Extended outlook: March comes in like a lamb this year on Tuesday with sun & clouds a tiny chance of a sprinkle up north– and high temps in the mostly mid to low 40s. March sunshine most of this week until we see some increasing clouds late Thursday. The week ahead is also mostly dry week until Friday and Saturday when we’ll see a chance of some showers and milder air pattern that pushes us into the mid to low 50s next weekend. Normal high/low temps for this part of late winter is 40/23.