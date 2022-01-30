Sunday Forecast: Sunny skies and slightly warmer temps

Sunday Forecast: Increasing clouds, not as cold. NW winds 10 to 15 mph, air quality good across Chicago area. High: 28
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, W winds 5-10 mph. Low: 15.
Monday Forecast: Partly sunny and milder. S winds 10 to 15 mph. High: 34.
Extended outlook calls for a brief warm up on Tuesday with temps getting to near 40. Tuesday afternoon precipitation looks to start as a rain and then switch over to what looks like will be significant accumulating snowfall through the overnight hours into a snowy Groundhog Day on Wednesday as well. Colder weather with sunshine to finish out the week with February sunshine. Normal high/low for the beginning of February is 32/19.