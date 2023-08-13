Sunday: Sunny morning, increasing PM clouds. NW 5-10 mph changing out of the NE in the afternoon. Air quality is in the Good category for today.

High 83, upper 70s lakeside– just about everyone in the 70s by dinnertime.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Low: 67

Monday: Mostly cloudy with on/off rain at times & possible thunderstorms. High mid to upper 70s

Extended outlook calls for a few lingering showers into Tuesday with highs near 80. Warmer and more sun as we get into TuWed as highs get into the mid to upper 80s. Possible showers/thunderstorms with more clouds on Thu with temps still in the muggy 80s. Trending back towards dry on Friday and into the coming weekend.