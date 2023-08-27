Sunday Forecast: Lots of sunshine, a bit cool for the season. NE 5-15 mph. Air quality is in the good category. High swim risk this morning along the Lake Michigan shore in IL and IN.

High 74, near 70 by the lake.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Sunday Night: Mostly clear & comfortable. NE 5-10 mph. Lows near 60

Monday: Mostly sunny & a bit warmer. E 5-10 mph

High near 80, cooler lakeside.

Extended outlook calls for a slight chance of early morning scattered showers on Tuesday then clearing skies. High temps get back into the mid 80s. A get back into the 70s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Upper 70s and sunny on Thu. Back to warm as we finish out the week. Mid to upper 80s on Friday and near 90 for next Saturday.