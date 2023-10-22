Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy & seasonal temps. N/NE 5-10 mph. Air quality in the Good category. High: 57

Sunday Night: Mostly clear evening. Increasing clouds overnight. SE 5-10 mph. Low: 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some mid-day showers & building winds. S 10-20 mph. High: 63

Extended outlook calls for a nice start to Tuesday and temps to build into the mid to upper 70s. Showers likely by the evening– and we’ll see on/off rain at times and a few iso. t’storms getting into Wednesday with temps settling back into the mid to upper 60s. And we’ll stay pretty cloudy for the rest of the week as well with each day through the coming weekend has a chance of showers. The good news is that the rain will help the near peak to peak fall colors to really pop on the trees.