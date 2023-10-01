Sunday: Sunny & warm. Cooler by the lake. SSE 0-5 mph. Air quality Good to Moderate around Chicagoland. High: 85

Sunday Night: Clear skies & mild for the season. Patchy fog after midnight. SE 0-5 mph. Low near 60 in the city. 50s suburbs.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Monday: Sunny & continued warm. Cooler lakeside. SSW 5-10 mph. High mid 80s.

Extended outlook calls for more sun & unseasonably warm weather to continue into Tues. Wednesday warm in the low 80s with increasing clouds and a chance of showers/thunderstorms later in the day. High temps back to normal on Thu with highs near 70 and some rain at times and iso. thunderstorms. A few showers on Friday and a high in the upper 60s.Next weekend looks to have some temps that feel a bit more like fall than summer.