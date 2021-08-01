Sunday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant

Sunday morning starts with a few clouds but will be mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Slight chance of lake effect showers where lake breezes meet inland winds. N wind 10-20 mph, gusts to 25.

Sunday also marks summer’s halfway point. We’re halfway between summer solstice and fall equinox.

High Sunday expected to be 77, lower 70s by the lake.

A spectacular Sunday #Chicago but watch out for some dangerous lake conditions on the beach. Wave heights look to be highest in NW Indiana but still dangerous surf and current for #Chicagoland beaches too.



A spectacular Sunday #Chicago but watch out for some dangerous lake conditions on the beach. Wave heights look to be highest in NW Indiana but still dangerous surf and current for #Chicagoland beaches too.

Sunday night will see clear skies, sunset at 8:08 p.m. Low of 65

Monday starts out mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. N/NE wind 10-15

High near 80, cooler by the lake.

Extended outlook seems quite nice for August. The weather pattern this week provides summer sunshine and keeps Gulf of Mexico moisture well to our south. We warm up a few degrees every day until we get to the upper 80s by next weekend, even then not all that muggy. Average high/low: 84/67