Sunday: Unseasonably mild temps continue. AM sunshine, breezy & increasing clouds. S 10-20 G35mph. Elevated risk of brush fires due to dry conditions and gusty winds. Air quality in the good category for Chicagoland, high: 78

Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy & chance of showers/t’storms. S 15-20 G25mph, low: 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & still mild with a slight chance of showers. S 10-20 G30mph, high: 75

Extended outlook calls for some soaking rains Monday overnight into most of the day on Tuesday. High temps in the lower 60s. A few lingering showers into Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny on Thu/Fri with high temps in the mid 50s. Late Friday has a chance of some showers. Saturday a bit milder near 60 with partly cloudy skies.

