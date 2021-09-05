Sunday Forecast: Sunnier, warmer day with sunny, mild holiday ahead

Sunday: Sunny skies and good air quality. Breezy afternoon with NW winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. High of 82, upper 70s by the Lake.

Tonight: Clear skies, sunset just after 7:15 p.m. West winds 10-15 mph. Lows in the low 60s in the city, upper 50s in outlying areas.

Labor Day: Sunny skies, N winds 5-10 mph. Highs near 80, mid-to-upper 70s by the Lake.

Extended Outlook: Tuesday is the next day with any rain potential, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with some potentially strong or severe. The remainder of the week looks quite pleasant, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the upper 70s to low 80s. Normal high/low: 80/62