CHICAGO — Storms overnight caused damage to some locations across northern Illinois, but also brought some much-needed rain. Rockford, Midway, Crystal Lake and Evergreen Park picked up more than an inch of rainfall.

Sunday will be fairly quiet in the wake of that storm system.

Partly cloudy skies expected this Sunday with a slight chance of some thunderstorm development around the noon hour. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Highs will reach the mid 80s for inland locations and low 80s along the lake. Winds will be breezy out of the SSE with gusts near 35 mph. A cold front will pass the area this evening and drop our temperatures to start the work week. Monday highs will be in the low 70s with isolated showers and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.