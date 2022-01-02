Sunday forecast: Snow winds down, colder weather for the week

Some lingering snow showers possible along the lake Sunday morning, but the rest of us are done with snow, at least for today.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies across the area to start Sunday and then those clouds will clear out to some sunshine by the afternoon. It will be a very brisk and chilly day. Temperatures across the area will hover in the upper teens and low 20s. Winds out of the northwest between 5-15 miles per hour will make it feel much colder than that. Wind chill readings expected in the single digits for most of your Sunday.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

By Monday morning that cold air mass really settles in.

Temperatures start in the single digits; some locations may drop below zero. Wind chill readings will also fall below zero across the Chicagoland area. Winds will be lighter throughout the day Monday so we’ll recover a bit, but highs will stay below average in the mid 20s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we’ll stay quiet through Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday we’ll see another chance of some light snow. More cold air will move in later this week as well with temperatures falling below zero by Thursday morning.