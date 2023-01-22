Sunday: Snow at times, mostly in the morning with minor accumulation. E 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High: 34

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering flurries possible. NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy then clearing skies & breezy. W 10-20, G30 mph. High: 33

Extended outlook calls for more clouds and some isolated snow showers on Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. Wednesday snow is likely and could be breezy as well creating some low visibility as well. A bit colder on Thursday with a chance of a few snow showers with highs near 30– which would be our first below normal high temp in about a month.