Sunday: Rainy & blustery. Rain tapers off in the afternoon. NNE 10-20, G35 mph

High 45

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy & a few showers. NW 10-25, G25 mph

Low 30

Monday: Clearing skies & seasonal temps. SW 10-15 mph

High 46

Extended outlook calls for another mild day on Tuesday with temps in the mid to low 50s along with cloudy skies and some rain late in the day. That changes over to rain snow mix overnight into Wednesday as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Wednesday highs with clearing skies only get up to freezing for a few hours. Highs again in the low 30s for Thursday with sunny skies. Back into the seasonal low 40s as we go into the weekend.

