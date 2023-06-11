Sunday: Rain at times, breezy & much cooler. Some late day clearing. NNE 15-25, G 30 mph. Beach hazards for all of southern Lake Michigan today due to high waves and swimming risk. Air quality is Moderate only in southern Chicagoland and rapidly improving.

Steady temps near 60 almost all day.

Sunday Night: Clearing skies & not as breezy. NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 52

Monday: Sunny start, with increasing PM clouds & chance of showers. NW 10-15 mph

High 72, upper 60s by the lake

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday and temps getting closer to seasonal norms by 80 . Slight chance of isolated afternoon showers/t’storms both days. Sunny on Thursday with highs near 80. A sunny start on Friday with a chance of iso. showers/t’storms in the afternoon. Dad’s day weekend at this point looking partly cloudy and pleasant with temps in the mid 70s.