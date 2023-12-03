Sunday: Rain at times, tapers into scattered showers. WSW 5-10 mph. High near 40

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy & chance of showers. WNW 5-10 mph. Low 34

Monday: Chance of AM showers south, elsewhere clouds & some peeks of sun. NNW 5-10 mph. High 41

Extended outlook calls for some rain/snow at times for Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. Not much expected for accumulations at this time. Temps rise for Wed with temps in the mid 40s and cloudy skies. Milder for Thu/Fri with partly to mostly sunny skies and temps getting up to near 50. We’ll be above normal for next Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a chance of rain showers.