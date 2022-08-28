Sunday: Increasing clouds & chance of showers/thunderstorms, high 88

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, muggy & chance of showers/thunderstorms, low: 73

Monday: Partly sunny start, PM clouds & chance of showers/thunderstorms, highs near 90

Extended outlook calls for a gusty NW winds to drive humidity and temperatures down into the lower 80 with lots of summer sunshine for Tue/Wed. We start out September with comfortable temperatures and pleasant sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 for Thu/Fri– and temps head back towards the mid 80s by the start of Labor Day weekend.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog