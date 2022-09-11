Sunday: Rain at times, breezy & cooler. Chance of isolated thunderstorms. Flood Watch for Northwest IL and Southern WI through today, high: near 70

Sunday Night: Cloudy with chance of showers/thunderstorms, low: mid-50s

Monday: Rainy periods, isolated thunderstorms & breezy. A few peeks of sun, high: mid-60s, cooler lakeside.

Extended outlook calls for a few lingering showers on Tuesday and then clearing skies. Pleasant and warmer with September sunshine and temps in the mid to low 80s for most of the rest of the week.