Sunday Forecast: Happy Equinox! Spring officially begins at 10:33 a.m. in Chicago. Lots of sunshine & milder temps. SW winds 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago and most of the Midwest. High in low 60s inland, high 50s near Lake Michigan.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy & mild. SE winds 5-10 mph. Low: 45

Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny & unseasonably warm for the first full day of spring. Cooler by the lake. SW winds 10-15 mph. High near 70 inland, lower 60s near the lake.

Extended Outlook: Soggy Tuesday with steady rain at times and possible thunderstorms. Still soggy on Wednesday with some on/off showers. Cooler for the second half of the week with highs only in the 40s and some rain at times with possible snowflakes mixed in at times. Next weekend looks to be in the 50s with mostly dry conditions. Normal high/low for this part of March is 48/31