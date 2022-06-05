Today: Partly sunny with spotty showers & warmer. SE winds 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for #Chicago and most of the Midwest. High 81, lower 70s by the lake.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. E winds 5-10 mph. Lows near 60

Monday: Rain at times and chance of isolated thunderstorms. S 10-15 mph. High 73

Extended outlook calls for a dry day on Tuesday with temps in the lower 70s. Chance of showers returns for Wednesday during the day. Wednesday night into Thursday is looking pleasant. More clouds and showers for Friday. Saturday is trending back to dry.