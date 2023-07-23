Sunday: Partly sunny with PM chance of isolated showers/thunderstorms. SE 0-5 mph. Air quality is in the Good category. Highs mid 80s, near 80 lakeside.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy & warm. SE 5-10 mph. Lows in the upper 60s, some 70s in the city.

Monday: Getting hot and humid. Chance of iso. showers/thunderstorms. SE 10-15 mph

Chicago Area Radar | WGN TV

Extended outlook calls for temps to stay warm to hot and humid as we get into the week ahead. Mon/Tue/Wed all see temps in the mid to low 90s. Thursday looks like the peak of our mini heat wave and we’ll get closer to 100. Each day has a chance of afternoon showers/thunderstorms with the humid environment.