Today: Partly sunny & breezy. NE 10-20 mph keep lakeside areas in the upper 30s.

High 45

Dense fog advisory has been extended until 9a for the highlighted areas. Some spots this could be slippery freezing fog– so use caution heading out. #ILwx #INwx @WGNNews @WGNRadio pic.twitter.com/MSyYbAGSRR — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) March 5, 2023

A beautiful morning for a polar plunge in Lake Michigan. Ha! Well, actually the shore is ice-free and water is 38 degrees– so not too bad for this part of March. Increasing clouds later. High 45, except along the lake near 39. #ILwx #INwx @WGNNews @WGNRadio pic.twitter.com/VtjkuhKIWx — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) March 5, 2023

Tonight: Clouds, steady temps & rain developing late. ESE 10-20 mph

Low 37

Clouds return fully tonight and rain moves in after dinnertime around #Chicago. Chance of some t'storms after midnight. The rain is coming in a tad earlier than we expected yesterday– so could be out of here a bit sooner on Monday too. #ILwx #iNwx @WGNNews @WGNRadio pic.twitter.com/SzNviJyGIH — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) March 5, 2023

Tomorrow: Rain at times early, breezy & unseasonably mild. S 10-15 mph

Highs near 60

Extended outlook calls for mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with falling temps high will get to around 40 in the afternoon and then in the 30s by the evening commute.

Cooler temps for the rest of the week with highs in the mid to low 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

Next chance for precip is Thursday night with rain/snow likely continuing into Friday.