Today: Partly sunny & breezy. NE 10-20 mph keep lakeside areas in the upper 30s.
High 45
Tonight: Clouds, steady temps & rain developing late. ESE 10-20 mph
Low 37
Tomorrow: Rain at times early, breezy & unseasonably mild. S 10-15 mph
Highs near 60
Extended outlook calls for mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with falling temps high will get to around 40 in the afternoon and then in the 30s by the evening commute.
Cooler temps for the rest of the week with highs in the mid to low 30s and lows in the upper 20s.
Next chance for precip is Thursday night with rain/snow likely continuing into Friday.